Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Truist Financial upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $15.33, but opened at $15.69. Truist Financial now has a $19.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $18.00. Norwegian Cruise Line shares last traded at $15.34, with a volume of 181,667 shares traded.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $742,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,651 shares in the company, valued at $3,005,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $742,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 222,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,788.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $921,287.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Up 2.3 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 12,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.0% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 57.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day moving average is $15.58.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 166.44% and a negative return on equity of 148.50%. The business’s revenue was up 26881.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.93) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -3.95 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Articles

