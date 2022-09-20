Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 138,202 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,328,445 shares.The stock last traded at $79.68 and had previously closed at $80.73.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Novartis Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $176.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.82 and a 200 day moving average of $85.85.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,740,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Novartis by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,847,000 after buying an additional 1,010,806 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,085,000 after buying an additional 594,194 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,160,000 after buying an additional 492,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 12.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,357,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,359,000 after acquiring an additional 487,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

