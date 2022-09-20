Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Shares Sold by Baldrige Asset Management LLC

Baldrige Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,242 shares during the quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,825,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 394,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,320,000 after purchasing an additional 174,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $640,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS NULV traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $33.59. 71,484 shares of the stock traded hands. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $30.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.58.

