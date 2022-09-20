Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Short Interest Up 11.1% in August

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the August 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 4,120,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,000 after acquiring an additional 124,951 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,233,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after buying an additional 53,800 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 167,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 10,612 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:JMM traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $5.92. 188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,069. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $7.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.25.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

