Nxt (NXT) Price Tops $0.0032

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Nxt has a market capitalization of $3.20 million and approximately $23,970.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nxt coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nxt has traded up 1% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000089 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001125 BTC.
- holoride (RIDE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000720 BTC.
- Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009295 BTC.
- Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000502 BTC.
- Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.
- EgoPlatform (EGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.
- Validity (VAL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00007940 BTC.
- EGO (EGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000880 BTC.
Nxt Coin Profile
Nxt (NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nxt is www.jelurida.com/nxt. The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Nxt
