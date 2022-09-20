O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.60- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of -. O-I Glass also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.10-$2.25 EPS.

O-I Glass Trading Down 2.7 %

OI traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $13.38. 10,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,076. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $17.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.67 and its 200-day moving average is $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.44.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. O-I Glass had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 37.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of O-I Glass from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.22.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 174.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O-I Glass Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

