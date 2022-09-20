O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.10-$2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15. The company issued revenue guidance of -. O-I Glass also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $2.20-$2.40 EPS.
O-I Glass Stock Performance
Shares of OI traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $13.42. 12,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,076. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.85. O-I Glass has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $17.94.
O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
O-I Glass Company Profile
O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.
