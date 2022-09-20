O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.10-$2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15. The company issued revenue guidance of -. O-I Glass also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $2.20-$2.40 EPS.

O-I Glass Stock Performance

Shares of OI traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $13.42. 12,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,076. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.85. O-I Glass has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $17.94.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OI shares. Bank of America upgraded O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays downgraded O-I Glass from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

