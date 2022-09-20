Oldfield Partners LLP Reduces Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Oldfield Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises approximately 0.4% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 30,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.6% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 94.9% in the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $96.26. The stock had a trading volume of 41,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,491,289. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.38. The company has a market capitalization of $149.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.64 and a twelve month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 85.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.