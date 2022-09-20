Oldfield Partners LLP Sells 4,200 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Oldfield Partners LLP reduced its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 42.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. General Motors accounts for approximately 0.0% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 220.2% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Trading Down 5.0 %

NYSE GM traded down $2.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.33. The stock had a trading volume of 350,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,663,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.23. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $67.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.04.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Benchmark cut their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.78.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.