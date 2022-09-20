Oldfield Partners LLP Takes $822,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Oldfield Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,700 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000. Netflix comprises 0.1% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,399 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Syquant Capital Sas grew its position in shares of Netflix by 4.5% in the first quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 700 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 44.1% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.67.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $244.65. 121,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,753,883. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $224.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

