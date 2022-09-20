Olivier Marie Sells 1,011 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) CAO Olivier Marie sold 1,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $15,367.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,083 shares in the company, valued at $92,461.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Olivier Marie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Upwork alerts:

On Thursday, August 18th, Olivier Marie sold 521 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $9,659.34.

On Monday, July 18th, Olivier Marie sold 209 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $4,324.21.

Upwork Stock Performance

Upwork stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,250,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,273. Upwork Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $61.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.66 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 31.54% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Upwork’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on UPWK shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Upwork from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Upwork from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Upwork in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Upwork from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upwork

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Upwork in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Upwork by 154.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in Upwork by 4,820.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Upwork during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upwork Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.