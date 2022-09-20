Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Olympic Steel Price Performance

Shares of ZEUS stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.89. 84,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,893. Olympic Steel has a 52 week low of $19.92 and a 52 week high of $43.18. The stock has a market cap of $288.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.82 and its 200-day moving average is $31.14.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZEUS. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Olympic Steel by 86.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Olympic Steel by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Olympic Steel by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and storage metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.