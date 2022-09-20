OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ:ONCS opened at $0.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.84. OncoSec Medical has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.87.

Institutional Trading of OncoSec Medical

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 653.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 334,849 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 48.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 13.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

