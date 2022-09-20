ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.96-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.08. ONE Gas also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.96-$4.20 EPS.
ONE Gas Price Performance
NYSE:OGS traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.48. The company had a trading volume of 8,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,429. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. ONE Gas has a 52-week low of $62.52 and a 52-week high of $92.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.55.
ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $428.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.
ONE Gas Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
OGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.33.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONE Gas
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $475,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.
ONE Gas Company Profile
ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.
Further Reading
