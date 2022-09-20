ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.96-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.08. ONE Gas also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.96-$4.20 EPS.

ONE Gas Price Performance

NYSE:OGS traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.48. The company had a trading volume of 8,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,429. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. ONE Gas has a 52-week low of $62.52 and a 52-week high of $92.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.55.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $428.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.27%.

OGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONE Gas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $475,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

Further Reading

