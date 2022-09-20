Orca (ORCA) Price Tops $0.85 on Exchanges

Orca (ORCA) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 20th. In the last week, Orca has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One Orca coin can now be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00004475 BTC on exchanges. Orca has a total market capitalization of $18.78 million and approximately $4.24 million worth of Orca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Orca Coin Profile

Orca’s genesis date was August 9th, 2021. Orca’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,224,409 coins. Orca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Orca is https://reddit.com/r/orca_so and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orca’s official website is www.orca.so.

Orca Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orca is a place to exchange cryptocurrency on the Solana blockchain. Additionally, users can provide liquidity to a trading pool to earn trading fees.Orca (ORCA) is the platform governance token issued on Solana.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orca using one of the exchanges listed above.

