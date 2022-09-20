Orgel Wealth Management LLC Acquires 181 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

IJR traded down $1.52 on Tuesday, reaching $93.51. 75,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,715,739. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.10. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.53 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

