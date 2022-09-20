Orgel Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 27.8% in the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth $233,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 50.5% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 28.8% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 72.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

NASDAQ:XEL traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.36. The stock had a trading volume of 13,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,908. The company has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.92. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $77.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.78%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

