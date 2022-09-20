Orgel Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 159.5% during the second quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 45,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,027,000 after buying an additional 8,608 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 13,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $232.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,276. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.79 and a 200 day moving average of $249.49. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $213.19 and a 1-year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

