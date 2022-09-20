Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Sold by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:COWZ opened at $44.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.22.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.