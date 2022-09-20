Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.40-$9.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.85 billion-$6.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.74 billion. Palo Alto Networks also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $2.03-$2.06 EPS.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.70. The stock had a trading volume of 8,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,011,517. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.92 and a 200 day moving average of $180.96. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $140.52 and a 12 month high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.61% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $203.33 to $213.33 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $216.67 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $218.79.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 12,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.56, for a total transaction of $6,932,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 462,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,491,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.56, for a total transaction of $6,932,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 462,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,491,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.62, for a total transaction of $6,019,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 684,273 shares in the company, valued at $343,245,022.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,034 shares of company stock valued at $23,954,654 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 151.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 198,339 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $123,468,000 after purchasing an additional 119,565 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 210.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 67,505 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $42,023,000 after acquiring an additional 45,730 shares in the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,910,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 861,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $536,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,405,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

