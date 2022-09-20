Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at Cowen

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Cowen to $21.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.15% from the stock’s current price.

PARR has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Par Pacific to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th.

PARR traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.78. The stock had a trading volume of 624,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.85. Par Pacific has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $21.10.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Par Pacific had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 85.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Par Pacific will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $779,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,677,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,739,902.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Par Pacific by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Par Pacific by 2.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Par Pacific by 6.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Par Pacific by 77.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Par Pacific by 12.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

