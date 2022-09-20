Parkside Investments LLC Acquires New Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 82,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,414,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 2.0% of Parkside Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TIP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,461,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,420,926,000 after acquiring an additional 257,714 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,957,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,486,114,000 after acquiring an additional 406,793 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,598,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,111,000 after buying an additional 1,087,593 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 316.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040,033 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,496,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,767,000 after acquiring an additional 332,568 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.99. 107,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,294,558. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.03 and a 1 year high of $131.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.26 and its 200 day moving average is $117.95.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

