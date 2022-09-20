Parkside Investments LLC Boosts Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Parkside Investments LLC raised its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,089 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC owned 0.07% of BorgWarner worth $5,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 7,755.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 320.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.70.

Shares of BWA traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.62. 32,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,149. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.33. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.28 and a 52-week high of $50.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.20. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.28%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

