Parkside Investments LLC Buys 17,450 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Parkside Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 17,450 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $4,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APTV. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 137.4% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 1,204.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.11.

Aptiv Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.25. The company had a trading volume of 32,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,310. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $84.14 and a 12 month high of $180.81. The stock has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.79, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.80.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $595,584.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,120,431.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 19,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,887,195 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

