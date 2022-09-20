Parkside Investments LLC Sells 15,000 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Parkside Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTRA. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CTRA traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.62. 219,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,179,697. The firm has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.06. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.39 and a fifty-two week high of $36.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 41.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.