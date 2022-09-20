PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PBF. Barclays upped their target price on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.08.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy Price Performance

NYSE PBF opened at $28.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.17. PBF Energy has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $44.12. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at PBF Energy

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $10.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $3.22. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 55.28% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $14.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 104.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $3,754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PBF Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 48,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 29,854 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 86,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 25,598 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 237.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,165,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,817,000 after purchasing an additional 819,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.