Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Short Interest Update

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,440,000 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the August 15th total of 16,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Peabody Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Peabody Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peabody Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peabody Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Price Performance

Shares of BTU stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,076,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,720,002. Peabody Energy has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $33.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.78 and a 200-day moving average of $23.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The coal producer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by ($0.38). Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 60.85% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

