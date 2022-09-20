Peercoin Price Reaches $0.53 on Major Exchanges (PPC)

Peercoin (PPC) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 20th. Over the last seven days, Peercoin has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One Peercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00002801 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Peercoin has a market cap of $14.79 million and $12,077.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Peercoin

Peercoin (PPC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 27,769,558 coins. The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Peercoin is peercoin.net. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Peercoin

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

