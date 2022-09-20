Phantasma Reaches Market Cap of $25.31 Million (SOUL)

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $25.31 million and approximately $233,405.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001251 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Phantasma has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00088436 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00076271 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00020634 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00031284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007819 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Phantasma Coin Profile

Phantasma (SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 105,220,281 coins and its circulating supply is 106,639,230 coins. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io.

Phantasma Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storageChain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain.The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.