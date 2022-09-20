Pharmacielo (OTCMKTS:PHCEF) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of Pharmacielo Ltd (OTCMKTS:PHCEF – Get Rating) were down 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 23,210 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 64,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Pharmacielo Trading Down 4.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.42.

Pharmacielo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PharmaCielo Ltd., through its subsidiary, PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings SAS., cultivates, processes, produces, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts and related products in Colombia and internationally. It provides cannabidiol and tetrahydrocannabinol-focused cannabis oil extracts for channel distributors, including pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies.

