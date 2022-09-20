PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $50.84

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $50.84 and last traded at $50.84, with a volume of 439 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.02.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.08.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUNI. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter worth $296,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter worth about $291,000. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 211.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 10,990 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds).

