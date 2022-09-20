Pires Investments (LON:PIRI) Shares Down 1.4%

Pires Investments plc (LON:PIRI – Get Rating) traded down 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.52 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.60 ($0.04). 44,418 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 692,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.65 ($0.04).

Pires Investments Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.59 million and a P/E ratio of 360.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.78.

Pires Investments Company Profile

Pires Investments plc is a venture capital firm specializing in growth capital. It provides access for public market investors to companies at an early stage of their growth trajectory. The firm is focused on both direct and co-investment in technology companies and in specialist technology venture capital funds.

