Playcent (PCNT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17,977.00

Playcent (PCNT) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. One Playcent coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges. Playcent has a total market capitalization of $311,026.99 and $17,977.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Playcent has traded down 21.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00126517 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005262 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005261 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.37 or 0.00875312 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Playcent

Playcent launched on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,965,236 coins. Playcent’s official website is playcent.com. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Playcent

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playcent using one of the exchanges listed above.

