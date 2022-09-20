Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 19,633 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 308,770 shares.The stock last traded at $19.26 and had previously closed at $20.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.80 and a 200-day moving average of $21.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plymouth Industrial REIT

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is currently -106.02%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 58,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 9.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 63.9% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 305,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

