PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.60-$2.75 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

PNM Resources Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE PNM traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,055. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41. PNM Resources has a 12 month low of $43.43 and a 12 month high of $50.11.

PNM Resources Dividend Announcement

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $499.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.36 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 76.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PNM Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 36.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 52,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 14,084 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 607.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 40,819 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 47,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 14,787 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PNM Resources by 1.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 45,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

See Also

