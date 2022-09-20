POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Shares of POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) shot up 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.29 and last traded at $9.29. 5,791 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,170,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.66.

PNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. William Blair started coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, POINT Biopharma Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average of $7.86. The stock has a market cap of $840.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.47 and a beta of -0.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNT. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 139,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 9,433 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,115,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,672,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,968,000 after purchasing an additional 447,863 shares during the period. 53.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

