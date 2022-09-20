Polkadex (PDEX) Achieves Market Cap of $10.29 Million

Polkadex (PDEX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 20th. In the last week, Polkadex has traded down 2% against the dollar. One Polkadex coin can now be bought for $1.38 or 0.00007288 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkadex has a total market capitalization of $10.29 million and approximately $159,125.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00126521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005282 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005282 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.04 or 0.00882196 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadex’s genesis date was April 15th, 2021. Polkadex’s total supply is 7,460,000 coins. Polkadex’s official website is www.polkadex.trade. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadex is a trading platform catered towards both the users of decentralized and centralized exchange markets. It provides two products initially, Polkadex Orderbook and Polkapool AMM. Polkadex Network allows traders to get the best of both worlds by providing a no KYC, feeless swaps and liquidity on AMM pool supported by perpetual liquidity mining program.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkadex using one of the exchanges listed above.

