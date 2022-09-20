Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PDS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Precision Drilling by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Precision Drilling by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 53,370 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Precision Drilling by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 7,599 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at approximately $566,000. 45.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PDS stock opened at $61.57 on Thursday. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of $29.26 and a 52-week high of $87.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 2.39.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

