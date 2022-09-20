Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.63-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.

A number of brokerages have commented on PINC. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Premier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Premier from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.83.

NASDAQ PINC traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,732. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.34. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.88 million. Premier had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. 68.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

