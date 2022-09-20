Professional Advisory Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,600 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $149,177,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $128,190,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 66.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,112,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,155,000 after acquiring an additional 845,924 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,166.6% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 513,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,483,000 after acquiring an additional 473,175 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,537,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,056,000 after acquiring an additional 459,736 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

VYM traded down $1.79 on Tuesday, hitting $101.06. 91,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,154,454. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.63 and a 12 month high of $115.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.38.

