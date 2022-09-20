Professional Advisory Services Inc. Buys 182 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,931 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 2.4% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $14,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,332,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Accenture by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 135,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $56,128,000 after acquiring an additional 28,440 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 12,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,351,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in Accenture by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 37,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,519,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACN. Cowen decreased their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Accenture from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.63.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $6.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $268.79. The company had a trading volume of 46,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,825. Accenture plc has a one year low of $261.77 and a one year high of $417.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $295.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.56. The stock has a market cap of $170.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

