Professional Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 63,612 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 383,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,612 shares during the period. Truist Financial comprises 3.0% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $18,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.17. 108,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,298,603. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.75 and its 200 day moving average is $50.34. The company has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. Truist Financial’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stephens dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Compass Point cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.63.

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

