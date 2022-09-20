Professional Advisory Services Inc. Sells 17,377 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,377 shares during the period. Dollar General comprises approximately 3.1% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $18,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waverton Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,038,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Sara Bay Financial purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth $330,000. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DG. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.85.

Shares of DG traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $243.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,103. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.14 and its 200-day moving average is $237.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.42.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.04. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total value of $2,278,712.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,887,745.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total value of $2,278,712.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,887,745.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total transaction of $25,866,121.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,418,557.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 280,422 shares of company stock valued at $67,506,787. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

