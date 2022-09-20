ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC) Receives $27.08 Average Target Price from Analysts

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.08.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ProFrac in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ProFrac in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ProFrac from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ProFrac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ProFrac from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFHC. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in ProFrac during the second quarter worth $366,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the second quarter worth $953,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the second quarter worth $16,021,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the second quarter worth $11,999,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the second quarter worth $657,000. 20.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PFHC opened at $18.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.20. ProFrac has a 12 month low of $13.18 and a 12 month high of $23.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.50.

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

