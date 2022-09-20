Project Pai (PAI) Price Down 16.3% This Week

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 20th. In the last week, Project Pai has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $121.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18,931.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.17 or 0.00593903 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.81 or 0.00257834 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00050610 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005327 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00009164 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

PAI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,816,395,169 coins and its circulating supply is 1,613,304,368 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Project Pai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

