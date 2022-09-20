ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Up 3.9%

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.25 and last traded at $18.25. 331,830 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 28,045,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.56.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.66.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 377.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the second quarter worth $73,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the first quarter valued at about $149,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.