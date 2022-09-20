ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Price Target Raised to €8.65

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from €8.50 ($8.67) to €8.65 ($8.83) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €22.00 ($22.45) to €20.00 ($20.41) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €8.70 ($8.88) to €7.29 ($7.44) in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €17.80 ($18.16) to €12.80 ($13.06) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.48.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBSFY opened at $1.83 on Friday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $4.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

