Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Societe Generale

Societe Generale cut shares of Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

BGAOY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Proximus from €13.90 ($14.18) to €13.30 ($13.57) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Proximus from €20.50 ($20.92) to €18.00 ($18.37) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Proximus from €21.50 ($21.94) to €12.50 ($12.76) in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Proximus in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Proximus presently has an average rating of Reduce and an average target price of $13.95.

Proximus Price Performance

Proximus stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. Proximus has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $4.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.12.

About Proximus

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses; telecommunication, ICT infrastructure, multi-cloud, digital finance, cybersecurity, business applications, and managed and training services to medium and large companies, and public administrations; and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

