Pub Finance (PINT) Trading 25.5% Lower This Week

Pub Finance (PINT) traded up 50% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 20th. Over the last week, Pub Finance has traded 25.5% lower against the dollar. One Pub Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001578 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pub Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.45 million and $22,981.00 worth of Pub Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00121891 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005279 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005277 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002340 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.23 or 0.00882687 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Pub Finance Coin Profile
Pub Finance’s official Twitter account is @Pub_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Pub Finance Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Pub Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pub Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.