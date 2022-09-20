PVH (NYSE:PVH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $53.00

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $53.00 and last traded at $53.35, with a volume of 48059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PVH shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $94.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on PVH to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on PVH to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PVH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.53.

PVH Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

PVH Dividend Announcement

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. PVH had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in PVH by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PVH by 3.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in PVH by 7.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in PVH by 6.4% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 3,676 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

